Marathi horror film Kaaal to be screened in Russia

A Marathi horror film called Kaaal, that will hit screens in Maharashtra on January 31, is taking a lingo leap. It will become the first Marathi movie to release in Russia this March, at the fourth Bollywood Film Festival. Kaaal will première on the opening night of the festival in Moscow on March 4, at Karo 11 Octyabr cinema. A week after, it is poised for a release across Russian cities, and producer Nitin Prakash Vaidya estimates this will be across 100 screens.

The film caught the attention of the organisers of the Bollywood Film Festival owing to its paranormal-themed storyline, after they caught the teaser. They subsequently approached producers Hemant Ruparel and Ranjit Thakur of Frames Productions. Pune's D Sandeep, 34, writer, editor and director of the film, says, "Kaaal will carry sub-titles in English and Russian, and the film will also be dubbed in Russian. The project has been one-and-a-half years in the making." Sandeep, who has earlier worked with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, makes his directorial debut with the film that is centred around a paranormal theme, one that has ample takers in Russia.

D Sandeep, Nitin Prakash Vaidya, Hemant Ruparel and Ranjit Thakur. Pic/ Satej Shinde

The dictionary defines paranormal as events or forces that are impossible to describe through natural powers or science. "There is an explanation for the presence of ghosts," says Sandeep, whose research included meeting professional paranormal investigators in Pune. Kaaal, which refers to a period or era in time, is the story of four young friends who live together, and the events that unfold around them. It hinges on the belief that half-knowledge is dangerous. "When you haven't fully mastered driving a car, and you set off on your own, what happens? It's a little like that," Sandeep says about the film that stars Satish Gejage, Sanket Vishwasrao, Shreyas Behere, Rajkumar Jarange, Vaibhavi Chavan and Gayatri Chighlikar.

The horror genre, according to him, is misunderstood. While most viewers associate it with nightmares, Sandeep says that a scare fest helps purge your fears. "In ancient times, the wise men stayed in dark caves alone for long periods of time. It helped them fight their fear."

Tatiana Mischenko, Chief Executive Officer, Inside Promotion, Russia, is helming the release overseas, and is confident of an encouraging response.

