Marcus Rashford welcomes steps taken to combat UK's child food poverty

The UK government on Sunday relented anew to a vocal campaign by Manchester United star Marcus Rashford, promising to give free meals to poorer children over the COVID-19-afflicted Christmas holidays and beyond. After one U-turn already for the summer holidays, the government has dropped its opposition to extending the scheme over the festive period, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Rashford on Saturday to brief him on his new spending commitment.

The footballer, 23, received the call after he played in Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League win over Everton. In a statement, Rashford said "I had a good conversation with the prime minister to better understand the proposed plan, and I very much welcome the steps that have been taken to combat child food poverty in the UK."

The footballer said he was "so proud" of those who had united behind his campaign on social media, promising to "fight for the rest of my life" to end child hunger in Britain.

In recognition of his widely praised campaign, Rashford was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in Queen Elizabeth II's latest honours list last month, and he sports the title proudly on his Twitter feed.

