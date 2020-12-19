Search

Maria Sharapova announces engagement with Alexander Gilkes

Updated: 19 December, 2020 10:40 IST | A correspondent |

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes have been in a relationship since 2018

Pic courtesy/Maria Sharapova's Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Maria Sharapova's Instagram account

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, 33, announced her engagement to British businessman Alexander Gilkes, 41 on social media.

On Thursday, she Instagrammed the above picture for her 4.1 million followers and captioned it: "I said yes from the first day we met [red heart emoji]. This was our little secret, wasn't it [ring and wine glasses emojis] @gilkesa."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova)

Meanwhile, Gilkes wrote: "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova."

The couple have been in a relationship since 2018.

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 19 December, 2020 10:38 IST

Tags

maria sharapovatennis newssports news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK