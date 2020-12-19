Maria Sharapova announces engagement with Alexander Gilkes

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, 33, announced her engagement to British businessman Alexander Gilkes, 41 on social media.

On Thursday, she Instagrammed the above picture for her 4.1 million followers and captioned it: "I said yes from the first day we met [red heart emoji]. This was our little secret, wasn't it [ring and wine glasses emojis] @gilkesa."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova)

Meanwhile, Gilkes wrote: "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova."

The couple have been in a relationship since 2018.



Maria Sharapova

