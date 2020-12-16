MCA defers appointment of coach, selectors after heated exchanges

With a fortnight left for domestic players to go into the bio-secure bubble [January 2] for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament beginning January 10, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has yet to get a fix on their coach and selectors for the forthcoming season.

This, despite the fact that the Lalchand Rajput-headed Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) submitted the final list of coaches and selectors across Mumbai teams three weeks ago.

As per the new constitution, CIC's decision is binding. However, it is understood that some deliberations took place during the Apex Council meeting on Tuesday where the Mumbai head coach and chief selector candidates were concerned. MCA secretary Sanjay Naik told mid-day: "All the appointments will be finalised tomorrow [Wednesday]. Our president [Dr Vijay Patil] could not attend the meeting due to an emergency meeting. In consultation with the CIC, we will officially announce the names tomorrow."

It is learnt that some heated exchanges took place during the Apex Council meeting, where some members did not take kindly to the fact that the CIC's decisions were not being respected and accepted.

That some candidates, who did not apply before the deadline and did not appear before the CIC for an interview, were being considered for the job became sore points as well.

Meanwhile, the MCA is likely to hold its Annual General Meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in the second week of January 2021.

