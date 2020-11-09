Meet Shweta Patil - A model, actress and a social worker who is the inspirational force for all youth today

To make a career in modelling has been a profitable choice. But at what cost? Immense competition and a lot of investment on yourself. When we say investment, we mean that every model needs to put in their blood and sweat to be in their best look. Right from having a perfect physique and facial features to having the trendy fashion sense; a lot goes for a model to stay in the race. The glamour people see from a distance requires a lot of hard work and perseverance. Today we tell you about Shweta Patil who has established her name as one of the prominent models. She is from Dhule, a small district near Pune but has been travelling all over for her work. The model who is also an aspiring actress is currently based in London.

All her life, she has been swinging from one place to another of the world. When in India, most of her modelling assignments happen in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh and Pune. With a great experience in modelling, Shweta is now gearing up to make a career as an actress. She says, “I was always fond of acting. As a child, I imitated and practised acting in front of the mirror. I would say modelling happed by fate and acting was something I always had in my mind.” Besides this, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, Shweta featured in the remake of ‘Muskurayega India’ along with the actors of Sony Television. The original music video which had released in March featured Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra and many others.

The main purpose of releasing the song was to let people know and boost their confidence that everything in the country will get back to normal. Shweta Patil had earlier stated that she became a part of the remake video song just to raise awareness among people about coronavirus. She even revealed that the deadly virus still exists and the country might witness its second wave soon. “Stay home and step out only if there is an emergency”, she added. Apart from this, the actress during the COVID-19 lockdown learnt several skills like cooking new delicacies. She explained that this lockdown has skilled many people as they have learnt new things and activities. As far as her professional career is concerned, she has done various print shoots for brands and has featured in a bachata dance video.

Much before modelling came her way, she worked in companies like Infosys and Google. As the situation is getting back to normal now, Shweta Patil will soon start shooting for her upcoming music videos mostly in December or January. Along with acting and modelling, she has also emphasized social works. Being an active member of the Anti-Corruption team, Pune; Shweta runs an NGO named Avatar Education Punjab and is the face of AET Education, Punjab. The model who won the title of Mrs Maharashtra has been shortlisted in Mrs World International, the Philippines. However, the event got postponed to January. Our best wishes are with her and we are sure the actress will keep inspiring the youth with her remarkable achievements.

