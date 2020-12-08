Michael Clarke's ex-wife Kyly splits from boyfriend James Courtney after 1 month

Australian TV personality, Kyly Clarke has reportedly split with racer boyfriend, James Courtney just months after going public with their relationship.

According to a report in British daily, The Sunday Telegraph, friends of the couple said the break-up was due to the duo being unable to make a long-distance relationship work.

Clarke, 39, who was married to former Australian cricketer, Michael Clarke, is based in Sydney, while Courtney, 40, stays in Queensland and the COVID-19 travel restrictions made things difficult.

The couple went public with their relationship during a Super car racing event at New South Wales in October.

