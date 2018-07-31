Mika Singh robbed! Cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh stolen from his Andheri home

Based on the complaint, the Oshiwara police registered an offence against a piano artist, an associate of Singh and working with him since many years, he said

Mika Singh

Bollywood singer Mika Singh has lodged a complaint of theft of cash and jewellery worth about Rs 3 lakh at his home, a police official said on Tuesday.

Singh's manager approached the police on Sunday, complaining that Rs 1 lakh cash and 75 gm gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 lakh were stolen from the singer's residence in the western suburb of Oshiwara, senior police inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said.

Based on the complaint, the Oshiwara police registered an offence against a piano artist, an associate of Singh and working with him since many years, he said.

Police are analysing the CCTV footage of the singer's building where the associate was seen entering and leaving the premises at the suspected time of the theft, another official said.

A search was on for the suspect, he added.

