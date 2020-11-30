Milestone for Neymar but Paris St Germain drop crucial points

French League

Neymar scored his 50th league goal for PSG but the Ligue 1 leaders warmed up for a crunch European clash with Manchester United by drawing 2-2 with Bordeaux on Saturday.

The world’s most expensive player scored a penalty to cancel out an early Timothee Pembele own goal and become the quickest to reach 50 league goals in a PSG shirt, outdoing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Moise Kean then put PSG in front only for Yacine Adli to fire in a superb second-half equaliser for mid-table Bordeaux, who deserved their draw. It is a setback for the reigning French champions, a week after they lost 3-2 at Monaco.

