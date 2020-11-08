Milind Soman and Goa Police are target of Twitter meme fest; Here's why

Twitter on Saturday witnessed a meme fest featuring model-actor Milind Soman and Goa Police. This comes a day after Soman was booked by the South Goa district police for obscenity, for running nude on a beach in Goa and sharing the photograph on social media.

On Saturday, netizens flooded the microblogging platform with jokes and memes aimed at the 55-year-old model and actor, and #MilindSoman was trending topic throughout the day. A section of netizens criticised his activity saying he is sending across a wrong message to the younger generation and his behaviour does not befit Indian society and culture. This began soon after reports emerged that Goa Police was mulling action.

"Username of Milind Soman is Milindrunning. He might have to add 'from the police' after that. #MilindSoman #FIR," tweeted a user.

Sharing the viral photo of Milind Soman running naked, another user wrote: "When you take a shower and your towel is in another room. #MilindSoman."

"#MilindSoman In this pandemic situation, Atleast he should have Worn a mask....!" suggested another user.

Criticising the model-actor, another user shared: "In Goa, everyone is welcomed, but if you can't respect this place then please do not visit #Goa. #MilindSoman #nuderun."

Launching a personal attack on Soman, a user retorted: "#MilindSoman This Man likes being nude. Its not his fault. As a newly born he wasn't clothed for years due to family ritual and that is showing now."

"You should arrest him... he is a fitness promoter this is how he will educate to young generation... #MilindSoman shame on you," expressed another user.

"#MilindSoman good that he has been booked by Goa police. These celebrities' behavior is irresponsible to society and culture. Paise ke kiye kitna bhi niche gir sakte Hai ye log. Fitness dikhane Hai to kapde utar ne ki jarurat nahi. (Some people can stoop to any low for money. You don't need to remove your clothes to show your fitness,)" shared another user.

However, a section of users also tweeted supporting the act. "Indians, often have double standards. They accept nudity also selectively. Nudity of naga bawas, naked ascetics and digambar jain sadhus is fine but not when it is #MilindSoman," wrote a user.

"Are we still in 1950's? Running naked on a beach in Goa is no threat.. Focus should be on people who want to but cannot afford to buy clothes to wear. #MilindSoman," expressed another user.

Writer Shobhaa De also supported Soman and took a dig at the police. She tweeted from her verified account: "An unarmed naked man running on a beach in Goa poses a threat to our fragile society. Men with guns shooting defenceless women in Gurugram ....are what? Let's ask the cops."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever