Milind Soman on his new form of pushups: Try something new everyday

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman and his workout stories aren't new anymore. The actor, who started his career as a model, has stood tall as an idol for everyone, shared another video of his fitness regime. Milind Soman posted a clip on social media which highlights a new form of pushups, and no, they are not diamond pushups.

Dressed in shorts, Milind Soman is seen doing pushups with utmost ease and perfection, making it look like a cakewalk. The video has already taken over the internet. He has also insisted to try something new every day. Well, we can't deny that! Take a look at the post right away.

Speaking about his professional commitments, Milind Soman will be next seen playing the character of a transgender in a digital show Paurashpur. Ever since the actor has shared his look on social media, people can't stop comparing him with Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi. The digital series is directed by Sachindra Vats and will be bankrolled by Sachin Mohite under his banner Jaasvand Productions. Paurashpur will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

In a media interaction, Milind Soman shared, "I like working on interesting and challenging fictional characters, as it allows me to explore a new world every time. I am happy that so many people have appreciated the look of my character, and I hope they love the show too! The entire team has worked hard to create something that the audience is going to experience for the first time from an Indian production."

Touted to be one of the biggest web series, Paurashpur is the magnum opus that is already making headlines. Envisioned to be on the lines of Games Of Thrones, the virtual launch of the logo in multiple languages has marked itself as the first-ever unveil for any show title in the history of the digital arena.

The period drama web series stars Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor in the lead roles. The show also stars Anant Joshi, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, Aditya Lal, and others.

