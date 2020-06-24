Mimi director Laxman Utekar: We don't plan to resume shoot anytime soon

Kriti Sanon was looking forward to the final schedule of Mimi when the lockdown was announced in March. Now, even as filmmakers are contemplating returning to the sets, director Laxman Utekar has decided to adopt a wait-and-watch attitude. "We have close to five days' shoot left, including the filming of a song and some scenes. But we don't plan to resume shoot anytime soon. The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is increasing with every passing day. Unless that comes under control, I don't want to call my team on the set," says the cinematographer-turned-director, adding that he has been editing the movie in the interim to make up for the lost time.



Laxman Utekar

The slice-of-life film, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar, is an adaptation of the Marathi movie, Mala Aai Vhhaychy (2011), and has Sanon play a surrogate mother. Utekar believes the film will educate the masses about surrogacy while tackling the misconceptions around it. "With the film, the audience will get complete clarity on surrogacy. Even though it is centred on surrogacy, the soul of the film is the bond between two mothers."

