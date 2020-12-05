Minor blaze at Fatima Sana Shaikh's home

Late Thursday night, a minor fire broke out at Fatima Sana Shaikh's home in Mumbai. The actress had to call fire department, following the incident.

She shared the news on her Instagram stories. "In a panic state, I called the fire department. They arrived in no time and took care of the situation," wrote Fatima on social media.

Shaikh gave a thumbs-up to the Mumbai fire brigade for helping her out. She further added, "Thank you so much Mumbai Fire Brigade."

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo and Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. As a child actor, she has been seen in films like Chachi 420, Khoobsurat, and One Two Ka Four. She made her Bollywood debut as a grown-up with Dangal in 2016. The actress made a huge impact with her performance in Dangal, where she actually trained in professional wrestling to play the part. However, her second Bollywood outing - Thugs of Hindostan failed miserably at the Box Office.

But 2020 proved to be quite a good year for the actress. Her performance in Ludo, as well as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, was lauded by critics and audience alike.

"I am getting work, in spite of people not seen much of my work. Which means people have a certain amount of confidence in me. The success of the film is never in our hands but our performance is. If people like it, you will get work. So I am trying hard to deliver my best. Also, more than anybody putting pressure on us, we put pressure on ourselves," Fatima told IANS.

"It's true that I thought that a lot of things will happen once 'Thugs Of Hindostan' (released) but that did not happen. What should we do? I cannot deprive myself of the fun that I had shooting the film, working with the best talents of our country and one of the biggest production houses of Bollywood. I am happy about all that and then, one has to move on!" she added.

Also Read: Anurag Basu eyeing another instalment of Ludo?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news