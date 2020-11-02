Minor girl held captive, gang-raped repeatedly in Pune; 3 held

A 15-year-old girl was held captive for two days in a room and gang-raped repeatedly in Pune’s Hadapsar. While the police arrested 3 accused, one is absconding.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Shinde, Avinash Phadatre, Somnath Gaikwad and the absconding accused is identified as Mohan Phadatre.

According to a report on Pune Mirror, after a quarrel with her parents, the victim left her house on October 25. She met her friend Shinde, who picked her up from a bus stop and took her to his house.

He raped her multiple times. Then he left her in the Hadapsar area and threatened to not tell anyone about the incident. As the scared minor was trying to find her way back, she ran into Mohan who promised to take her back to her village but took her to a house in the Saswad area.

He called his cousins Avinash and Gaikwad, the trio raped her. They locked her in a room so she could not escape. After being in captivity for two days, the girl managed to escape and sought help from a person who took her to the Saswad police station. She narrated her ordeal to them following which the arrests were made.

DCP Namrata Patil said, “Three accused have been arrested in the gang-rape case and the search for the fourth accused is on. The court has ordered six days in police custody.”

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC.

