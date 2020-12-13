Mira Rajput misses 'crush' Shahid Kapoor as he practices social distancing at home

Shahid Kapoor has been busy shooting for his sports drama Jersey. The actor was in Chandigarh shooting for the final schedule of the film, but with the farmers' protests at its peak in Punjab and Haryana, director Gowtam Tinnanuri and the makers had to defer the Chandigarh schedule.

Now that he's back from the shoot, as a precautionary measure, Shahid Kapoor has been practising social distancing at home. He is keen that wife Mira and kids, Misha and Zain, stay safe.

As he had been shooting in different locales, he decided to self quarantine for a few days. Wifey dearest took to Instagram to write, "Crush is home, but still long distance. He loves his sweatshirt more than me." Sasha has been spending time glued to his phone.

Speaking of Jersey, it's the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. After Vikas Bahl's Shaandaar, the sports-drama would see veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together.

