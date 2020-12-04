Mithali Raj 'touched with immense love' on her 38th birthday. See post

India women's cricketer Mithali Raj, who turned 38 on Thursday, is touched with the immense love she received from her fans on social media.

She Instagrammed the above picture for her 1.4 million followers and captioned it: "Thank you everyone for the lovely wishes . I am overwhelmed with the love and warmth I have received on my birthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithali Raj (@mithaliraj)

Mithali Raj was the captain of the Velocity team at the recently-conluded Women's T20 Challenge which was held in United Arab Emirates. Sadly, her team could not make it to the finals as they were placed last on the points table.

