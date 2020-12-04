Mithali Raj 'touched with immense love' on her 38th birthday. See post
India women's cricketer Mithali Raj turned 38 on Thursday, December 3, 2020
India women's cricketer Mithali Raj, who turned 38 on Thursday, is touched with the immense love she received from her fans on social media.
She Instagrammed the above picture for her 1.4 million followers and captioned it: "Thank you everyone for the lovely wishes . I am overwhelmed with the love and warmth I have received on my birthday."
Mithali Raj was the captain of the Velocity team at the recently-conluded Women's T20 Challenge which was held in United Arab Emirates. Sadly, her team could not make it to the finals as they were placed last on the points table.
Mithali Raj is currently the captain of the Indian women's cricket team in Test matches and ODI matches.
Mithali Raj made her Test debut for the Indian women's cricket team in January 2002 during a match against England.
Mithali Raj made her ODI debut for the Indian women's cricket team in June 1999 vs Ireland.
Mithali Raj made her T20I debut in August 2006. Mithali Raj played her last T20I in March 2019.
Mithali Raj has played 10 Tests and 209 ODIs and 89 T20Is.
In picture: Mithali Raj chilling out with her friends at a party in a hotel in Bengaluru.
Mithali Raj has scored 663 Test runs and 6,888 ODI runs and 2,364 T20I runs in her career.
Mithali Raj's top Test score of 214 runs is also the highest for an Indian women's cricketer and second-highest overall in women's cricket. She has one century and four fifties in Tests.
Mithali Raj is the number one run-scorer in women's ODI international cricket with a total of 6888 runs to her name.
Mithali Raj is the only female cricketer to have passed the 6000-run mark in ODI cricket.
Mithali Raj is the first woman to ever score seven consecutive fifties in the ODI format.
Mithali Raj has the most number of fifties scored in women's ODIs. She scored 53 in total.
Mithali Raj is the first ever Indian cricketer to score 2,000 runs in T20Is.
A few years ago, Mithali Raj was slammed on social media for apparently showing a 'tad too much' in this photo. Mithali Raj gave it back to her detractors and also gained support from her fans
Mithali Raj was also trolled online as people slammed her for 'sweaty armpits' in this photo. Nonetheless, Mithali came back strong against all naysayers and haters.
During an online show in August 2020, Mithali Raj opened up about how she felt when she was ousted from the women's team in the 2018 Women's WT20 semifinal. She said, "Honestly, I was quite disappointed that I couldn’t play. But it is something that has happened with every player. I am not the first person with whom this has happened. It is about the team composition and may be captain and coach felt that they had a better player to feed in to the eleven. But I always had hopes that if we win that match, I may have the chance in final, I will be able to contribute, and we have a better chance to win the Cup. That was my intention of reaching out to the players in the huddle to pep them up, ‘give your best you, might not get such chances time and again."
Mithali Raj shares a throwback photo from her days as a toddler: Sometimes it only takes one picture to bring back a thousand memories #childhoodmemories #reminiscing #twinkletoes.
On Mother's Day 2020, Mithali Raj shared a throwback photo and had a heartfelt message fo her mom: You’re my favourite person in the world mummy. Thank you for loving me so selflessly and teaching me important life lessons, including the one that while we tread on the path of success, we must walk with dignity and a sound moral compass. #HappyMothersDay #Inspiration #loveunconditionally.
Mithali Raj shared this photo with a few of her close friends at a restaurant and captioned it: About last night.. at Ministry of crab yum food, special mention of prawn curry and jumbo crab.
Mithali Raj and her friends during an outing: Yey all dressed. #nightisyoung #theoddone #hiamkohli#bestintro.
Mithali Raj shared a candid photo with her friends and captioned it: Reunion after 16 yrs..nothing has changed, nothing at all infact it has strengthened by your visit...#friendship#love.
In picture: Mithali Raj with her friends during a birthday party.
In picture: Mithali Raj spends Diwali 2020 with her mother and niece at their home. She wished her fans - Hope the light of the Diya’s illuminate your lives and give you hope and joy. Happy Diwali everyone.
In picture: Mithali Raj with her friends during a dinner outing.
In picture: Mithali Raj enjoying a fun evening with her seniors.
In picture: Mithal Raj at a dinner outing with friends at Karma cafe.
Mithali Raj shared this photo after a dinner outing with friends and captioned it: About last night...thank you for the lovely dinner jazz, nd doc u were hilarious.
In picture: Mithali Raj along with Babita Phogat and industrialist Gautam Singhania at an event.
In picture: Mithali Raj with a friend during her time in Bengaluru.
In picture: Mithali Raj with her friends at Sea Life Aquarium in Sydney, Australia.
In picture: Mithali Raj looked stunning on the red carpet when she attended the first-ever VOGUE India Women of the Year awards.
In picture: Mithali Raj in a throwback enjoying a glass of wine.
In picture: Mithali Raj during a trip to Australia. She truly does love to travel.
Mithali Raj shared this photo with her mother and had a loving caption with it: My #RoleModel, My #GuidingStar, A True #SuperWoman. Thank u, Mamma, for all that you've done and continue to do, I'm truly blessed to have u.
Mithali Raj shared this photo after an event she attended and captioned it: It's never about trying to be different. It's about owning the fact that you already are...#aboutlastnight#eventdiaries.
Mithali Raj shared this throwback photo with the caption: Born to be wild, to be free...nobody owns ME.
Mithali Raj during her time at Indian Railways: Wasn't the perfect start to the season (first game washed out). Still, with butterflies in ur belly, you prepare for the next game#indianrailways.
In picture: Mithali Raj with Bollywood actress Tabu at an event in Goa.
In picture: Mithali Raj and her 'bestie' during a Desert Safari.
In picture: Mithali Raj with badminton star PV Sindhu at an event.
In picture: Mithali Raj along with a few ex-cricketers from South Central Railway women's team.
Mithali Raj shared this collage from her Bangkok diaries.
Mithali Raj during her trip to South Africa: There is a lull on the surface and a storm within#resolute#unfettered#southafrica.
Mithali Raj shared a collage of photos with her friend: One to the left-right, front-back...introducing deepu.
Mithali Raj had a strong caption for this picture: True power is living the realization that you are your own healer, hero and leader.
In picture: Mithali Raj training hard at the gym in Bengaluru.
Mithali Raj had a strong caption for this photo: It's not a virtue to endure life when it fulfils all our wishes but when it turns against us. Late night musing.
Mithali Raj shared a motivational caption for this photo: No matter how far you've come, never forget where you started! #MondayMotivation.
In picture: Mithali Raj enjoying the festive season of Christmas.
A Bollywood biopic titled 'Shabaash Mithu' is being made based on the life of Mithali Raj. The film is being directed by Rahul Dholakia and will star Taapsee Pannu in the title role.
Mithali Raj is considered one of the finest batswomen in cricket history and best in India. She has many records listed to her name.
Indian women's cricket team's legendary batswoman and former captain Mithali Raj is unarguably one of the finest women's cricketers the country has ever seen. Mithali is not only active on the field but also on social media. As she celebrates her 38th birthday today, we take a look at her prosperous journey in cricket along with a sneak peek into her personal life on social media. Pictures Courtesy/ Mithali Raj Instagram
