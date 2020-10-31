MMA star VanZant shocked as fans request nude pics

American mixed martial artist (MMA) Paige VanZant, who is now signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, is shocked after her followers ask her to open OnlyFans account and share nude pictures in exchange of money.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, during a recent Q&A with her husband Austin Vanderford, VanZant said: "Austin and I did a fan question [session]. There were 200 questions and about 20 of them were 'Hey, why don't you make an OnlyFans?' Basically, I said, 'I'm not going to make an OnlyFans but if you

really want to send me money and you appreciate the things I post on Instagram, you can Venmo [mobile payment service] me."

VanZant explained why she donated the money a few fans sent her online. "Five or ten people sent me money and thought that they would be receiving an explicit picture. That was absolutely not what was going to happen. I went and donated all the money that was sent to me to a charity here in Florida because it just felt weird," she said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news