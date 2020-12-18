Mohammad Amir reveals he has been 'mentally tortured' by PCB

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced a dramatic end to his international cricket career, alleging that he has been "mentally tortured" by the management of his national board, which called the move a personal decision.

The left-arm pacer made the surprise announcement in a video interview released by Pakistani website Khel-Shel. "I am quitting cricket this time because I have been mentally tortured. I can't bear this torture. I had faced torture from 2010 to 2015, I remained outside cricket for whatever the reason. I served the punishment and did everything," Amir said referring to the ban he served for his involvement in spot fixing.

"But I feel tortured by this continuous talk that PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board] has invested [on me]. I can't play under this current management." The PCB issued a short statement after its chief executive Wasim Khan spoke to Amir once the video of his interview went viral on social media. "The 29-year-old confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intentions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches," the statement said.

"This is a personal decision of Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage," it read further. A source close to Amir said the bowler has conveyed to the PCB his disappointment at the way he was treated by the national selectors and the current team management.

259

Total number of wickets claimed by Mohd Amir in international cricket

