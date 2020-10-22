Mohammed Siraj creates history, becomes first bowler to bowl two maidens in IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Mohammed Siraj celebrate the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana during Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. Pic/AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Siraj achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KKR won the toss and opted to bat first against RCB.

Siraj was seen at his best as his first two overs conceded no runs and he also ended up taking the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana.

KKR witnessed a horrid start as the side was reduced to 14/4 as Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, and Tom Banton all recorded single-digit scores.

KKR made two changes to their playing XI for the match against RCB as the side brought in Tom Banton and Prasidh Krishna in place of Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi.

On the other hand, RCB made one change to their playing XI from the last match against Rajasthan Royals. The Virat Kohli-led side brought in Mohammed Siraj in place of Shahbaz Ahmed.

When these two teams locked horns in the tournament earlier this season, Virat Kohli-led side emerged triumphant at Sharjah.

Both KKR and RCB have played nine matches in the tournament so far. RCB has won six matches and is currently placed at the third spot in the points table with 12 points. On the other hand, KKR is in fourth place with 10 points from nine matches.

