Mouni Roy: Won't be celebrating Durga Puja this year, feels strange

The Coronavirus pandemic has changed things for a lot of people and multiple plans have gone for a toss. Film releases have been stalled or postponed, travel plans have been canned, and celebrations have been put on a back burner. Mouni Roy talks about something similar. She reveals she won't be able to celebrate Durga Puja this year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she stated, "I won't be celebrating Durga Puja this year. It feels strange as it will be the first time that I won't be. But it's the need of the hour. I will have a small puja at home as I believe that Maa lives in all of us. Considering the current times, it would be better not to go to pandals this year or mingle in big crowds as it wouldn't be safe."

She added, "Hopefully, if everything clears up next year, we will celebrate the festival with double gusto. There is a gondho (smell) of pujo in West Bengal that I will miss the most. When the preps are going on, huge trucks carry the Durga murtis in different roops and pass by your home during all hours of the day and there is a scent in the air which is indescribable. I love the pujo food, especially khichadi and labra, wearing lovely saris and meeting extended family and friends."

Back when the lockdown had begun during March, Roy was stuck in UAE and was not able to come back to India due to the lockdown that was imposed. The Gold and Made in China actress also talked about how it felt to stay away from home for so long. She said, "I went to UAE in March and back then there was no lockdown though there were Covid-19 cases, so the travel was as usual."

She continued, "Later, flying from Abu Dhabi to London and back was a bit fearful. Empty airports, sceptical people, nervous energy all over, but that is bound to happen as these are trying times. I guess all is well that ends well. I took every precaution every step of the way. And now I am 8 or 9 swab tests down since I left Abu Dhabi."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Mouni Roy On Shooting Amid The Pandemic: My Nose And Throat Have Been Swabbed Seven Times

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news