Moving Metro III by 3.5 meters is not enough: Petitioner

Says Parsi community members will continue to fight until the entire tunnel alignment is moved outside the premises of both the Wadiaji and Anjuman atash behrams by MMRCL authorities

The Anjuman atash behram is one of two agiaries that will be affected by the Metro III route. file pic

Now that Parsis have united to save their fire temples, they are unwilling to give an inch or a few metres to Metro III. Last week, an HC-appointed committee categorically ruled out realignment of the underground project but stated it could be reduced by 3.5 metres. However, Parsi petitioners have said this is not enough, and they want the Metro tunnel completely out of the agiaries.

The HC-appointed committee had suggested that a realignment of 3.5 metres would reduce the extent of the Metro III tunnel under the Wadiaji and Anjuman atash behrams. But according to one of the Parsi petitioners, this is "not enough".

"We want it completely outside the atash behram premises, and will continue our case for the same. [Realignment of] 3.5 metres would still keep the tunnel inside the premises — it needs to be moved further out," he said.

He added, "As of now, MMRCL hasn't agreed to this. Of course, the court will have to decide these issues. We will continue our litigation." Asked if he thought realignment was feasible, he said, "Initially, MMRCL said it is not possible, but now, it is visible that if they want to do it, they can." The petitioners had, earlier, submitted a concept plan by architect Hafeez Contractor to shift the tunnel nine metres away and outside the boundaries of the atash behrams.

The HC-appointed panel, which includes Ashwini Bhide (managing director of MMRCL) and BMC chief Ajoy Mehta, stated this was 'technically not feasible', and concluded that an alternative plan of MMRCL for Kalbadevi station would allow realignment of the upper-track tunnel by 3.5 metres towards JSS road from its present location. The matter will be heard next for admission at the HC on July 17.

