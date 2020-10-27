Over the weekend, Mr India International 2018 Darasing Khurana tied the knot with ladylove Monaa Jaswani in Lucknow. Given the gathering and travel restrictions due to the current scenario, a lot of his Bollywood friends couldn't attend, but made sure that they were part of the celebrations virtually.

While Upasana Singh rescheduled her shoot to attend the ceremony, Satish Kaushik, Aahana Kumra, Faruk Kabir and Harshvardhan Rane among others wished the newly-weds virtually. The wedding was initially slated for April, but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

