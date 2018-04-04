Mumbai: 15-year-old runaway girl tries to scale building wall to meet Salman Khan

The teen was later apprehended by the police and sent to a children's home

Salman Khan

A star-struck 15-year-old girl ran away from her home in Madhya Pradesh and came to Mumbai to meet her favourite actor Salman Khan, a police official said on Wednesday.

The teen was later apprehended by the police and sent to a children's home, he said. The minor, a resident of Berasia town near Bhopal in MP, left her home on Sunday to meet the Bollywood actor, senior police inspector Pandit Thackeray said.

She later boarded a long distance train and arrived at the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The girl, who knew Salman Khan's residential address, then headed straight to the Galaxy Apartment, located at Bandstand in suburban Bandra, he said. Initially, she tried to enter the premises through a gate but was stopped by security guards present there. The girl then started scaling the wall of the building, but was again caught by the security guards, who then informed about the matter to the Bandra police, another official said.

The girl was later taken to the Bandra police station. Based on the Aadhaar card that she was carrying, the police established the girl's identity and informed the cops in her home town as well as her parents, Thackeray said. After a preliminary enquiry, the girl was sent to the Dongri Children's home, he said, adding that her parents were on way to Mumbai to take her custody.

In 2012, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra were shaking hands and talking to the female fans at a promotional event in Ahmedabad when suddenly one girl got too close to Varun and while he was trying to keep away from her, a guy came forward from the crowd and took the actor’s hands and put it on his own chest."

In 2010, actress Bipasha Basu was taken in for a shock after a women tried to smooch her at Bangalore airport.

-with agency inputs

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's Fan Tries A 'Stupid' Stunt; Here's What Happened Next

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever