Mumbai: ACP forms team of lawyers to deal with animal cruelty

In a bid to deal with cases of animal cruelty, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sudhir Shantaram Kudalkar, 45, has formed a team of 20 advocates who will help animal lovers in filing cases and guide the cops who refuse to register FIRs in such matters. He has also set up a team for rescuing blind dogs. Recently, two such dogs were rescued from Dharavi and Belapur areas and admitted to the Fiza Farm Shelter in Virar.

Speaking to mid-day, Kudalkar, who works with the Anti-Corruption Bureau at Worli division, said, "Most police officers refuse to register FIRs against animal cruelty due to lack of knowledge about the law.

Many societies don't allow dogs and cats to enter their premises and animal lovers to feed them. It's a crime and people can be booked under sections 428 and 429 of the IPC and Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. This is why I have set up a team of 20 advocates from across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Thane to guide the cops and help them register FIRs. The team will also send notices to those societies that do not allow dogs and cats in their premises."



Two blind dogs were recently rescued from Dharavi and Belapur

"I have also created a WhatsApp group by the name 'Pal' which has about 1,200 members who are animal lovers. They post their complaints regarding animal cruelty from different areas and my team of advocates handles the issues," he added.

Rescuing blind dogs

Kudalkar further said, "Those part of my WhatsApp group also rescue blind dogs. Fiza Farm Shelter in Virar is helping us take care of them free of cost. These dogs often meet with accidents while searching for food. Hence, we decided to rescue them. Recently we rescued two blind dogs from Dharavi and Belapur and both are safe at the shelter." He further said that the advocates' team was created on November 28 on the occasion of Advocates' Day.

