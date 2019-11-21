Mumbai: Bandra-Versova sea link work gets rolling

Almost a year after the contract for constructing the much-awaited Bandra-Versova Sea Link (BVSL) was signed, work on it finally started on Wednesday. Once completed, the connector is expected to cut down travel time between Bandra and Versova by 45 to 60 minutes. With the piling work for the Bandra connector of the sea link kicking off, the entire project is likely to be completed in the next five years.

Speaking to mid-day, Anilkumar Gaikwad, joint managing director (engineering), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC), said, "Land piling work for the Bandra connector, which will link the existing road with the BVSL at the reclamation, has started. On Tuesday our team even visited the site and inspected the piling concretisation work."

Work inside the sea is also expected to start soon. "Once the land piling work is done, then by next month work in the sea will begin," added Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, MSRDC is also looking for a 10-hectare plot on a rental basis for five years to set up the casting yard for the project. According to sources, MSRDC has floated tenders for it the second time as during the first time only one bidder had come forward.

When asked whether delay in getting the plot would push back the project further, Gaikwad said, "No it will not delay the ongoing work, as we will need the plot only during the pre-cast segment when work on the super structure will be done. The foundation work will continue without any delay."

The MSRDC wants the plot to be at a distance of maximum 20 km from Juhu or Versova coast for the BVSL project. The girders would be made at the casting yard and later carried to the actual location.

Last year MSRDC had signed the contract agreement with R Infra and its international joint venture partner, Italian company Astaldi, for construction of the 17.7-km long BVSL. It will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore but the total cost including clearances, connectors etc, would be around Rs 11,332.82 crore.

Though the project is expected to be completed within the next five years, a point in the contract states that if it is completed before deadline then the contractor would get a bonus. For example, if the work gets completed six months prior to the deadline, the contractor would get around Rs 350 crore bonus.

According to MSRDC officials, apart from reducing travel time, the sea link would indirectly help to reduce maintenance cost of vehicles, increase job opportunities and ease traffic movement as well.

Toll and connectors

The toll will be something between Rs 170 and Rs 200 for one way.

MSRDC plans to have three connectors

One connector will be near bandstand.

The second one will pass from New Link road, Daulat Nagar and SV Road near Milan subway and move to the Western Express Highway.

The third one has been planned from the Nana Nani connector (Seven Bungalows-Versova) to the Western Express Highway.

Officials said all the environmental clearances, including the crucial CRZ clearances were in place.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates