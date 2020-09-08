Mumbai: BJP's youth wing to go all out 'exposing drug peddlers'

The youth wing members had 'Say no to Drugs, Say Yes to Life' placards during Monday's anti-drug march on Carter Road. Pictures/Shadaab Khan

Against the backdrop of three central agencies currently investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case, leading to multiple arrests across the city's drug circuit, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) launched an 'Anti-Drug Mumbai' movement from Monday. Over next month, the BJP's youth wing will include marches by their cadre and supporters across all 36 constituencies, and conduct 'sting operations to expose drug peddlers.

This move by BJP's youth wing comes in the backdrop of its parent party having rallied Sushant on its political posters ahead of the upcoming assembly election in Bihar.

At 5.30 pm on Monday, the youth wing took out its first anti-drug march on Bandra's Carter Road which saw around 25 members holding placards of 'Say no to Drugs, Say Yes to Life', after which they marched towards Otter's Club.

Speaking with mid-day, Tajinder Singh Tiwana, President of the BJYM's Mumbai Division, said, "According to recent media reports and arrests by the NCB, we have found that there is a big drug cartel operating in Mumbai and we fear that there may be many youths trapped in the vicious circle. Hence, we are launching this drive to help the youth of Mumbai. The SSR-Rhea case has exposed how drug abuse has engulfed our youngsters. We will try our level best to keep the youth away from drug abuse."

Apart from the awareness march, BJYM Mumbai will also conduct street plays to bring awareness against drug abuse. Webinars will be organised across all social media platforms to hold discussions with parents whose children struggling with drug addiction.

"Today, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one cannot get an ambulance on call, but at the same time, drugs are easily available in our city. It is a very serious and shocking thing that under the nose of the Aghadi government, these drug peddlers are silently poisoning the life of Mumbai's youth. Today's youth is the future of the country," he added.

The BJYM, as a part of its anti-drug initiative will also start a helpline number for distressed parents. "We get distress calls from several parents informing us about their children's addiction, which is why we have also tied up with rehab centres. But most importantly, we, along with the help of the police, will conduct sting operations among the youth peddlers so as to reveal this cartel. That is our main aim."

25

No. of people who took part in the march on Monday

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news