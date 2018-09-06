Mumbai: Boy hangs to death from sari swing in Vasai

national

One of the boy's cousins, who had come to his house in Vasai to borrow a broom, saw his lifeless body hanging from the sari and screamed, alerting his mother and neighbours

Representational picture

A seemingly harmless sari swing used to hang bedding from in a tiny house became a noose for the family's 12-year-old son on Wednesday evening. The boy died after the sari got entangled around his neck.

The boy, identified as Rakesh Yadav, lived with his parents and two sisters in Dongarpada, Vasai East. According to police sources, the incident happened around 5.30 pm, when Rakesh, a Std VI student, was alone at home. His mother was chatting with neighbours, while his sisters were at school and his father was away at work.

The police said, after returning from school, he ate his lunch and went to play on the swing. He began to spin round and round at which point the sari tightened around his neck. Unable to get himself out, Rakesh suffocated to death, an officer from Waliv police station said.

One of his cousins, who had come to his house to borrow a broom, saw his lifeless body hanging from the sari and screamed, alerting his mother and neighbours. They immediately rushed him to the nearby Highway hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Rakesh's sister Annu said, "Rakesh loved to swing from the sari that had been made to hang the mattresses from as our house is small. We had warned him not to do so many times. Even on Wednesday, our mother told him not to swing on it and later went out." Rakesh devastated mother Guddidevi said she had forbidden him many times from swinging, but he never listened to her.

