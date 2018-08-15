Mumbai: CMO steps in to save mangroves near Sion-Panvel highway

national

CMO asks Home Department to take action; environmentalists and NGOs had demanded action against the illegal dumping of debris on a mangroves patch near the Sion-Panvel highway

Environmentalists had suggested that the government could set up a Rapid Action Force to check the builder mafia, and take stringent action against the culprits who have dumped debris on the mangroves by Vashi creek.

Taking serious note of an email by environmentalists and NGOs, seeking action against the illegal dumping of debris on a mangroves patch adjacent to the Sion-Panvel highway near the Vashi toll plaza, the CMO has asked concerned authorities to look into the matter Local residents have been raising the issue saying if it is not addressed, the mangroves might face destruction.

Reply from CMO

"We received a mail from the CMO acknowledging our suggestions and appeal to preserve the mangroves and check the rampant dumping of debris on them," said activist B N Kumar.

The CMO's mail said the Home Department has been asked to take further action. Environment focused website, thenatureconnect.com, headed by Kumar and NGO Shree Ekvira Aai Pratishtan (SEAP), had sent a joint mail six days ago to the CMO, along with a photograph of the debris dumped on the mangroves by the creek at Vashi. An area of 30,000 sq mts has been affected on each side of the Sion-Panvel highway.

"This was a continuation of our campaign against the systematic and reckless destruction of life-saving plants by the builder mafia in Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR)," said Nandkumar Pawar of SEP.

Set up RAF

Environmentalists had suggested that the government could set up a Rapid Action Force to check the builder mafia and take stringent action against the culprits, in the mail to the CM. As a solution to this problem, the environmentalists had also suggested that various landfill sites could be chosen to dump debris.

Apart from Navi Mumbai, there is massive destruction of mangroves in Uran, and environmentalists pointed out that the Regional Forest Officer himself has confirmed the killing of as many as 4,500 plants across 4.5 hectares there.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates