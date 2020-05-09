Mumbai: Constable performs man's last rites as family unable to attend funeral due to lockdown

Constable Subhash Shinde was requested by Pramod Khare's family to do the last rites. PIC/Hanif Patel

The Maharashtra Police often go beyond their duty to serve the people and recently a heartwarming story of human kindness of a cop emerged from Palghar district. A constable, attached to the Virar police station, performed the last rites of a person, whose family could not attend due to the lockdown.

The 32-year-old constable, identified as Subhash Shinde, also helped the man's relatives in Delhi and Kolkata to see the funeral through a video call.

Pramod Khare, 42, a real estate broker, who stayed in a rented flat at Manish Apartment in Kulup Wadi at Virar east was found dead in his apartment. He stayed alone, his mother stays in Delhi with his brother and sister while another brother stays in Kolkata.

“His brother was trying to contact him but Khare's phone was coming switch off constantly. So his brother then called his landlord who asked a neighbour to check. The neighbour knocked the door but when there was no response, he felt something was amiss and informed the police," said Shinde.

When the police opened the door, they found Khare's body on the bed. The police sent the body for post-mortem after conducting a panchnama. The cause of death report revealed it was due to cardiac arrest.

When Shinde called Khare's brother to inform him about the incident, Khare's family requested Shinde to do the last rites as it was not possible for them to reach because of the lockdown.

"Under the circumstances his mother and brother couldn't even come here. So I performed his last rites and recorded the funeral on video call and showed to Khare’s mother and brother . I did everything thinking I was another son of his mother," Shinde said.

He also paid for the cremation and this is not the first time he has gone beyond the call of duty, Shinde said. He claimed he had performed the last rites of at least 70 unclaimed bodies in Virar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news