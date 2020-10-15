Mumbai crime: 6 arrested for murder of 70-year-old man in Mulund on suspicion of black magic

Mulund police on Wednesday arrested 6 persons for the alleged murder of a 70-year-old man 10 days ago. The victim, identified as Maruti Laxman Gavali, was found murdered with stabbing injuries on his face.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Maruti was murdered as two brothers, who had lost their father, suspected him of practicing black magic. The cops also found out that the brothers had given a contract of killing three persons.

On October 2, Maruti was found murdered outside his residence. A case of murder was filed in Mulund Police station against unknown persons. DCP (Zone 7) Prashant Kadam had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case. "During questioning, we found about one person from the same community of the deceased. We kept eye on this person and called him for questioning as well,” told an officer from the SIT.

It was found that this man was in touch with certain people and made frequent calls to them. After probing, the cops found out that this person was indeed involved in the murder along with his brother. “After enough evidences, we nabbed Deepak More (38) and Vinod More (30). And, we also got the clue about 4 others who got contract to kill Maruti,” said another officer.

A team of officers was sent to Ajmer in Rajasthan to nab the killers. However, when the team reached Ajmer, they found out that the accused had returned to Mumbai. The team nabbed 3 persons from Bainganwadi in Govandi and one more from Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar (East). The accused have been identified as Asif Sheikh (28), Moinuddin Ansari (27), Arif Sattar Khan (30) and Shahnawaz alias Sonu Sheikh (30).

During the investigation, it was found that More brothers lost their father in September 2020. They bore a grudge against people from their community as not many people attended their father’s funeral and they suspected that their father died due to black magic. More brothers decided to kill 3 persons from their community to ‘help his father to rest in peace’.

“They had zeroed down on 3 people from their community and decided to kill one each every month. Before they could kill the second person, we managed to nab the killers and conspirators,” added the officer.

Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Kadam, Santosh Kamble, Vijay Sandbhor and Samadhan Chavhan were part of SIT.

