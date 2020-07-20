Mumbai Crime: Four masked men rob elderly at knifepoint in Goregaon

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Goregaon police recently registered a case against unknown men for allegedly robbing a senior citizen at knifepoint. The incident took place at Aarey Colony in Goregaon (East) on Wednesday when a gang of masked men robbed a senior citizen of Rs 10,000, reports Hindustan Times. In his complaint, the victim, identified as Ramachhedan Yadav (61), said that the incident took place between 1 am and 1.30 am.

He further said that four persons armed with masks entered the buffalo shed, threatened him with a knife, and demanded money. According to police officials, when Yadav refused to give money, two of the four accused pinned him down to the ground and beat him up till he gave them Rs 10,000.

The police have registered a case under Sections 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 37 (1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news