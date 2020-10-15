Mumbai crime: MBBS student influenced by TV reports sends threats to commissioner's family

A 21-year-old MBBS student was detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly sending threatening messages to the family members of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on social media.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Singh decided not to lodge a complaint against the student after he apologized. The student told the cops that he was influenced by the Republic TV reports on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and that had impacted his opinion about the Mumbai Police, the Crime Branch said.

“The Mumbai Police Commissioner and his family members have been getting all kinds of messages via social media and on phone for the past few weeks. They ignore most of them. However, in the last few days, a person sent several messages on social media to a close family member of the police commissioner asking him to advise the city police chief to keep quiet or they have other ways to ‘shut him up’,” said a police official.

Singh informed his junior Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police in Mumbai Crime Branch, about the messages, and even started the process to register a formal complaint in the matter. In no time, the Crime Branch officials identified and detained the person – a medical student who lives in Vijay Nagari Annex on Ghodbunder Road in Thane – through his Internet Protocol (IP) address. The cops learnt that he is a third-year MBBS student in a medical college in Navi Mumbai.

“When we interrogated him, he told us that his sister is a chartered accountant and his father is a chemical engineer who runs a factory,” said a police officer.

Mumbai Police Commissioner said, “We let the 21-year-old go considering his family background and his future. He told us that he had been watching Republic TV for the last few days. This should be an eye-opener to people – how the poisonous coverage on some channels has been affecting young minds. We have also found that several fake accounts have been opened on social media just to defame the Mumbai Police.”

The student’s father said, “It was a mistake on my son’s part; he got carried away. We are thankful to the police commissioner and his family members for giving him a chance to start afresh.”

