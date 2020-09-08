Mumbai Crime: Man kills 60-year-old aunt, runs away with gold worth Rs 6 lakh

Late Sunday night a 60-year-old woman was found lying in a pool of blood at her house at Varsha Society, Jagruti Nagar, Kurla East. Nehru Nagar police said on Monday they have arrested a 22-year-old nephew of the deceased in connection with "what appears to be a murder committed with intention to loot".

Jewellery worth nearly R6 lakh was stolen from the almirah of Zarina Begum Shaikh, the deceased, police said. Zarina's body was found around 11.30 pm by her daughter Rihana Shaikh. She had first come around 10 pm, but left on seeing the locked door. She returned later and opened the lock, only to find her dead mother. A police officer said Zarina's son lives in Pune, while Rihana stays nearby and used to bring food and medicine for her mother every day.



Zarina Begum Shaikh

Nehru Nagar police rushed Zarina to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Preliminary inspection by doctors showed she was hit in the head with a sharp object and her wrist was slit. "About 190 gram of golden ornaments worth R5.70 lakh were stolen," said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector.

Police said Rihana has accused her cousin Irfan of murder. Irfan was nabbed from his Ghatkopar home. Police said he is jobless and needed money. A case has been filed under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 457 (house-breaking by night).

