Mumbai Crime: Questioned for theft by Aarey police duo confesses to murder, too

A duo detained by the Aarey police on suspicion of their role in a burglary not only confessed to committing the house-breaking job but also stunned the cops saying they had committed a murder.



Victim Amit Sabda, 22, who lived in Pamer Nagar, Aarey, and who was murdered earlier this year

The disclosure has now solved the disappearance of a 22-year-old man, who the police say was killed by the two and his body was dumped into a stream near Adani Electricity beside JVLR on June 26. The police had not been able to move beyond the missing complaint in the case.

Following a burglary in their area a couple of weeks ago, the Aarey police had increased patrol. The detained two men, later identified as Mubarak Sayyed, 22, and Amit Sharma, alias 'Bidi', on December 17.

They quickly confessed to breaking into a few houses in Aarey Colony as well as neighbourhoods in Goregaon East, within the limits of Vanrai police station.

More questioning led to the discovery of the murder of one Amit Sabda, a resident of Pamer Nagar at Unit Number 18 of Aarey Colony, who was missing for the past six months.

"Sabda was a daily wager and lived with a woman who had been estranged from her husband. The accused, Mubarak, often visited the area. He got acquainted with the woman and the two fell in love," said a police officer.

After learning about the love affair, Sabda had an argument with Mubarak and the two had many fights. "On June 24, Mubarak invited Sabda to discuss the matter near Adani Electricity beside the JVLR around midnight. With the help of Sharma, he thrashed Sabda and crushed his face with a stone and tore off the shirt. They threw the body in a semi-necked condition into the stream," said the officer from Aarey police station.

He said a team of Senior Inspector Nutan Pawar, PI Vinod Patil, Tanaji Khade, PSI Ulhas Kholam and their detection team questioned the two and joined to dots to unravel the murder case.

Mubarak and Sharma have been booked for murder, destruction of evidence, said DCP DS Swami of Zone XII. They have been remanded in police custody.

Day in June this year that the duo had killed Amit Sabda

