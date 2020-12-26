Mumbai Crime: Sakinaka man caught while trying to clone debit card at ATM in Bhiwandi

An alert truck driver from Uttar Pradesh helped catch a debit card cloner red-handed as he was fixing a skimming device into an ATM in Bhiwandi. According to police, Mohammad Israr Zahid Ansari (29), a resident of Muzaffarnagar in UP, who works for a transport company in Navi Mumbai, stepped into an ATM booth, which has two machines, on December 12.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Three in Vasai fall prey to card cloning fraud

After Ansari, another man identified as Mohammad Aftab Khan entered and began fidgeting with the other ATM. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, a police officer said, "Ansari found his behaviour suspicious and noticed that he was carrying a small device with him."

Upon realising that Khan was trying to tamper with the ATM, Ansari raised an alarm and with the help of passers-by, he captured Khan and called the police. During questioning, Khan, a resident of Sakinaka, confessed that he was trying to install a debit card cloning device to steal users' data.

Also Read: 33-yr-old MBA graduate arrested for ATM fraud, over 100 debit cards recovered

Khan has been arrested under Sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Debit cards can be cloned and bank accounts can be compromised if hackers attach a skimming device to the card slot that can scan and store multiple cards' data - the PIN. The cloned data can then be replicated on a blank debit card and can be used to perform multiple fraudulent transactions by imposters.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news