Mumbai Crime: Septic tank explosion leaves five injured

A septic tank explosion in a public toilet injured 5 people in Dharavi's Prem Nagar on Saturday morning. The injured have been admitted in Sion Hospital for treatment and are said to be stable.

On Saturday around 5.30am, a septic tank in public toilet in Prem Nagar, Dharavi exploded injuring 5 people who were answering a nature's call. They were rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment. Among of the injured, Chandrashekhar Jaiswal (28) and Mohammed Mujib Sheikh (29) were admitted in hospital. Others were treated for their injuries in the out-patient department (OPD) of the hospital.

According to primary investigation, the accumulation of gas in the septic tank has caused the explosion. Cops from the Dharavi police station have recorded the incident and the probe is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates