Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

MC Mary Kom and Tara Sharma

Hail Mary

Actor Tara Sharma and boxing champ MC Mary Kom, who was the ambassador of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2019, share a moment on Sunday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Tunes in parks

It was a mellifluous beginning to the weekend when early risers in the city who frequent gardens for a walk were treated to classical music. Mumbai Green Raga, an initiative by a not-for-profit organisation in association with the MCGM, saw 17 concerts held in 17 municipal gardens.



People at a concert at CD Deshmukh Udyan in Mulund; (right) Gandhar Bhalerao performs at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill. Pics/Datta Kumbhar, Ashish Raje

The idea was to introduce Mumbaikars to open spaces in their backyard, and provide a platform to up-and-coming artistes. While for some residents it came as a surprise, many made it a point to be at a nearby venue after reading about the initiative in this paper. A BMC official who attended one of the concerts was even asked if this could be made a regular affair. We're keeping our fingers crossed.

A little record

Mumbai boy Ayaan Kapadia has always been chasing big dreams — much like the characters in the two fantasy children's books he authored. The 10-year-old Kapadia's Maverick's Marvelous Adventure that was released last year earned him a mention in the Indian Achiever Book of Records for A Book Written by a Child in the Shortest Period.



Ayaan Kapadia

Now, we hear that the Mumbai-based writer had been chosen among the top 100 record breakers of India by India Book of Records that is affiliated to the Asia Book of Records. Kapadia will be heading to Bhopal for the felicitation ceremony in March. Excited on hearing the news from his mother, he told this diarist, "Going out of Mumbai for a felicitation ceremony overwhelmed me. I would like to thank India Books Of Records for giving me such an opportunity. I am totally ready to go!"

Not a whale of a time for this band

A lot of people in the indie scene look up to Karsh Kale as a role model. But the percussionist has now ruffled a few feathers, especially those of a young Mumbai-based band called Little Whales. Here's why. Kale recently launched a new project in conjunction with Ankur Tewari and Gaurav Raina of Midival Punditz.

Nothing wrong there, except that the name that the trio decided on for themselves is, guess what, Little Whale. This prompted Vrishank Menon (inset), founder of the Mumbai band, to post a scathing message on social media, complaining about how he would now have to change his act's name given how relatively unknown he is in comparison to Kale, Tewari and Raina.

In it, he wrote, "Y'all didn't even have the decency or respect for a fellow musician to Google the name, even with proper management apparently. Thanks a bunch. It's sad that our scene has such generally unethical dudes." To this, Kale replied saying that "Little Whales" didn't show up when his management searched for it online. But others pointed how the Mumbai band's name popped up immediately when they searched for it. And, to be honest, we ran an online test and can verify that the claim is true.

Hai, Ram!

A lot has been written about the viral #10yearschallenge on Facebook. But MP Shashi Tharoor recently used the meme to his own advantage, taking potshots at the ruling dispensation. He put up two sets of pictures.

One had a few stones lying on the ground, captioned as "2009" and "2019", and titled "Ram Mandir". The other showed the BJP headquarters as it was a decade ago, and the swanky building it's turned into now. That's one way of throwing shade without having to speak.

Beauty is only skin deep for Sapan

Apart from food, one thing that dominates Instagram is beauty tips. There are scores of videos where experts dole out tips on preening. Now, we have another such "expert", comedian Sapan Verma. He has recently started a beauty vlog where he shares his own beauty regimen. And let's just say that his routines won't burn a hole in your pocket if you follow them.

Sample the profound advice he dishes out in his latest video, where he tells the viewer to take notes as he shares his skincare regimen. The first step, he says, is to go to the bathroom. The second is to find the tap. The third is to splash water on your face. And lastly, dry yourself with a towel. It's simple. But more importantly, it's funny.

