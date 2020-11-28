Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

A safe paws-ition

A sniffer dog on duty for the Railway Police at CSMT observes social distancing on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks. Pic/Suresh Karkera

A salute to history



The Asiatic Society of Mumbai. Pic/Wikimedia Commons

Earlier this week, the Asiatic Society of Mumbai quietly celebrated its 216th Foundation Day, a far cry from times when such anniversaries would've possibly been marked by debates and discussions among Indian and British intellectuals in the Durbar Hall. However, in times of a pandemic, the members decided to keep it simple. The chief guest was Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra and Goa. The Governor praised the Society and its members' contributions towards nation-building. Being its patron, he assured that he would act as a bridge between the Society, the central and state governments to help regain its past glory. He also released the 89th and the 90th Volume of the Journal of the Asiatic Society and a reprint of Buddhaghosa, a fifth century CE work.



Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari browses through titles published by the Society in the Durbar Hall

A day in the life of an actor

In Between, directed by Chandan Roy Sanyal is neither a film nor theatre. What it is though is a slice-of-life, fly-on-the-wall peek into an actor's world, their minds and routines. Dhruv Lohumi (inset), who is one among the eight actors who feature in it, shared, "At a time when there is a lot of discussion and speculation surrounding actors, the piece will share an insight into our daily lives, our struggles and the conversations we have. It delves into the stories of eight actors who are auditioning for a company that wants to advertise its cure for the Coronavirus. We will be performing it in a closed venue. A camera person will capture the play as it is unravelling, and stream it live to the audience."

When cats get to do all the talking

This diarist is pretty sure that if animals could speak aloud, they'd have a lot to say. And Pallavi Aiyar, award-winning foreign correspondent and author, is back with Jakarta Tails: The Continuing Adventures of Soyabean and Tofu (HarperCollins India), her witty take on contemporary Indonesia, which has two cats — Soyabean and Tofu — who do all the talking. "Cats have this rare insider-outsider perspective. On the one hand they are family-insiders, part of human settings and privy to the goings-on and conversations inside a house, but at the same time they also have an outsider's feline-sharp assessing gaze. This combination makes them super interesting as narrators. I think given the challenges and exhaustion of 2020, everyone deserves a treat — and Jakarta Tails is just what the doctor ordered," she shared about why she chose felines to tell this universal story about the power of friendship.

A sense of belonging for literature

Here's some good news for diverse and inclusive written works. The Literature Collective at Belongg has partnered with 22 cultural and literary spaces across 17 Indian cities to launch the Belongg Library Network. Each chapter will act as a lending library and host book readings and author events to build a community of like-minded readers. The inauguration will be held on Zoom today with keynote speaker and author Rohini Nilekani. "We will discuss the importance of diverse literature and inclusive literary spaces, announce the winner of the inclusive librarian award, and host a quiz. We are happy to have collaborated with passionate venue owners and volunteers not just in leading metros but also smaller towns. It is our firm belief that literature and books can be a medium to promote dialogue on inclusion," Lasya Nadimpally from the collective shared.

Reimagining 1984



Gob Squad Collective

A lot was happening in 1984. While the interdisciplinary artistes of the German-British Gob Squad Collective were teenagers growing up on music videos amid a Cold War and the prospect of nuclear annihilation, in India, it was the year of the anti-Sikh riots. It was also the year Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to step into space. As part of a virtual residency with documentary theatre practitioner Anuja Ghosalkar, the collective is now inviting artistes from Mumbai to explore 1984 through their lens. "Gob Squad is researching for a project based on George Orwell's 1984. One of the things they wanted to do was ask people to respond to the year 1984. Artistes can bring in any kind of material, be it a video clip, ads or music that they associate with the year," revealed Ghosalkar, adding that the exchange is supported by Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan, Mumbai. She said that the artistes, along with Gob Squad, will then arrange a narrative using their responses in the course of an online workshop from December 11 to 17. The invitation, we're told, is open to limited participants, who can register by calling 9886741331.

