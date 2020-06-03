Mumbai: Dombivli building residents object to cop living in flat without asking, thrashed

Members of a housing society committee in Dombivli were allegedly thrashed and abused by cops at the local police station for raising questions over police personnel staying in a rented flat without permission amid COVID-19 fears.

The thrashing stopped only when the senior inspector of the police station intervened and let the society's committee members go. While top cops have ordered an enquiry, an offence has been registered against the committee members at the same police station.

Raj Vaibhav Housing Society is located at Ganesh Nagar, Dombivli West. The society has seven buildings and 391 flats. The society does not rent houses to bachelors, but an exception was made when a flat in building no. 1 was rented to Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Amol Mhaske, attached to Vishnu Nagar police station.

"We made an exception as he was a cop and the location of the building saves his time. There were no complaints whatsoever from residents against PSI Mhaske," said Mangesh Surve, president of the housing society. "But things changed when the COVID-19 pandemic started and Mhaske started bringing his colleagues to the flat," Surve said.

Committee members informed the flat's owner Rupesh Karlekar on May 29. The next day, PSI Mhaske summoned Surve and other society members to Vishnu Nagar police station. At the police station, Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Wadne, who was sharing the flat with Mhaske, started thrashing Surve. Mhaske, too, allegedly abused society members for complaining about the flat being shared with other cops.

"They slapped and hit me. Then the senior inspector of the police station, RN Mungekar came and questioned both cops and I was saved. We did medical tests and demanded an FIR against the cops but the police did not pay attention to us," Surve said.

The committee members visited the Additional Commissioner (East Region) Datta Karale, who ordered an enquiry. Mungekar confirmed that the incident occurred but refused to say more. "The complaint has been made to senior officials, they will take a call."

The Vishnu Nagar police have booked two society members under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

May 30

Day the incident occurred

