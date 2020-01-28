Search

Mumbai: KEM hospital donates organ for first time in two years

Updated: Jan 29, 2020, 01:41 IST | Arita Sarkar | Mumbai

This is the first time a public hospital has become an organ donor in two years

KEM Hospital
KEM Hospital

A Satara resident got a new lease of life after receiving a liver from a 52-year-old man admitted at KEM hospital in Parel on Tuesday. This case is the seventh case of organ donation in Mumbai this year.

The donor was declared brain dead after he suffered a stroke. Hemant Deshmukh, Dean of KEM hospital said, "The patient was in a poor condition on admission and his condition deteriorated. He was declared dead after two apnea tests."

Lauding the family's courage, Dr. Deshmukh said that they consented to organ donation. "His liver was allotted to Apollo Hospital. This is the first time a public hospital has become an organ donor in two years," he said.

He added that due to certain blood parameters, the kidneys were not considered suitable for organ donations by the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK