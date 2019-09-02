Mumbai: Lokhandwala mangroves patch gets chain-link guard

mumbai

After locals sound alert and mid-day highlights danger to vegetation from illegal dumping of debris near Lokhandwala lake, District Planning and Development Committee pays for fencing

The fencing that is being installed around the mangroves near the Lokhandwala lake

In some good news for nature loving locals concerned about the illegal dumping of debris near the mangroves patch close to the Lokhandwala lake, a chain-link fence is being installed on its periphery in a bid to protect it.

Illegal dumping of debris

mid-day had highlighted the issue of illegal dumping near the lake and the mangroves patch in the past. The illegal dumping of debris on the Lokhandwala back road near the mangroves patch and the famous lake, posed a threat to the green cover. Local residents and members associated with environment groups had been raising the issue for months.

On January 21, mid-day had reported on how the mangroves patch is in danger of being destroyed as construction debris is being dumped there on a 200-metres stretch (Locals sound alert over danger to mangroves patch in Andheri). Interestingly, the stretch where the rampant dumping was taking place, goes towards a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) garbage segregation unit. The debris is dumped illegally at nights by trucks. Residents from the area told mid-day that local MLA Bharti Lavekar has taken serious note of the issue, and begun beautification of the area surrounding the lake.

MLA's bid to stop dumping

Lavekar said, "The work of the beautification of Lokhandwala lake is being done from my MLA funds and the installation of the chain-link fencing along the mangroves patch is being done through the District Planning & Development Committee (DPDC) funds. A gate has also been installed on the road going towards the BMC garbage segregation unit. The fencing will help protect the mangroves from illegal dumping that used to take place late at night."

Also Read: Rainwater harvesting sites in Mumbai civic schools awash with garbage

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates