Mumbai: Not allowed to go out of house, 17-year-old maid hangs self

A 17-year-old housemaid committed suicide in Jogeshwari West in Mumbai. As per the information, the girl was allegedly frustrated as she was not allowed to go out of the house because of COVID-19.

The victim Sathi Salim Biswas hailed from West Bengal. Earlier, she along with her mother was working at a house in Malad. However, due to some work, her mother had to go to West Bengal in March. Though her mother was supposed to return within a few days, she could not travel due to the lockdown.

During that time, Sathi's employer’s son had undergone surgery and the employer was facing difficulty to accommodate Sathi at her house. So, the employer shifted Sathi to her mother's house. The employer’s mother Noorjahan Phondkar (70) lived in Jogeshwari West.

Noorjahan's two other daughters also lived close to her building. As Noorjahan was suffering from multiple diseases, her daughters used to regularly provide food and medicines. They had also instructed Sathi not to go out of the house due to COVID-19.

As days passed, Sathi got frustrated and depressed staying at home. At times, she requested Noorjahan’s daughters to let her go out to buy groceries and medicines, but they refused.

On Thursday night, Sathi locked herself in the bedroom. When she did not open the door for hours, Noorjahan got suspicious and called her daughters. They opened the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The Oshiwara police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and the investigation is going on.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news