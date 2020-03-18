Mumbai Police Headquarters tells people to visit premises only if necessary

The Mumbai Police Commissioner's Headquarters (HQ) at Crawford Market has requested visitors to visit it only if it's necessary, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Approximately 500 visitors arrive at the Mumbai police HQ on a daily basis to register their grievances against police stations before senior officers. "People are requested to visit only if it's very important, else they can reach out to us on Twitter or email," said Vinoy Chaubey, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

At the Maharashtra Police's HQ at Colaba, staff have started taking the body temperature of visitors at the entry gate, following the rise in Coronavirus cases across the state. The Director General of Police's (DGP) office has said that around 100 visitors come from different districts of Maharashtra with their grievances against the department daily, "so turning them away is unethical. All necessary safety measure have been taken."

"Keeping in mind the safety of the staff and officers at the DG office, hand sanitisers and masks have been provided to them. We have also started scanning visitors' temperatures with infrared thermometers before allowing them entry into the DGP office premises," said Krishna Prakash, special IG admin, state DG office.

