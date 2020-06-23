Mumbai police's reply to 'party-animal' friends asking for 'get-together'

This picture has been used for representational purposes

With the economy opening up and government implementing several measures to flatten the curve of COVID-19, many social media users are coming up with dance videos and memes to spread the message about social distancing.

Mumbai police is not far behind in the meme game. Taking to Instagram, Mumbai police shared a small video of song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu from 1975 romantic thriller ‘Khel Khel Mein’ to send across the message of maintaining social distance.

In the caption, they shared what should one say when their ‘party-animal’ friends ask them to ‘get-together’ at a time when social distancing has become a new norm. The lyric of the song is, “Dooriyaan waqt aane par mitayenge (We will come closer when the time is right).” The post is earning praises from social media users.

The video, which was shared on Tuesday on Instagram, has garnered more than 34,600 views and over 8,500 likes and counting. Users praised the creativity and sense of humour of the police. On Twitter, the video received more than 31,200 views, over 1,300 likes and 181 retweets.

Among those who commented on the post on Instagram was popular television actress Narayani Shastri. “Whoever is handling this account has a super sense of humour!” she wrote. A user called Mumbai Police's sense of humour “savage”, while another user called the person behind curating the post a 'genius'. Another user wrote, “You guys are killing it !”

Here's how the Twitterrati reacted to the video:

Always be pre 'pav'ed

On Monday, the police had posted another public awareness video on Twitter and Instagram. The video, that urges people to wear masks while stepping outside their homes, explained how one is incomplete without a mask, just like vada, bhurji and kheema without pav. In the caption of the video, the police asked people to always be pre 'pav'ed and used the hashtag #NoMaskaOnlyMask.

View this post on Instagram Always be pre'pav'ed! #NoMaskaOnlyMask A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) onJun 21, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT

The post received more than 83,900 views and over 20,200 likes on Instagram. On Twitter, the post got more than 31,000 views, over 1,500 likes and was 179 retweets so far.

