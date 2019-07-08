Mumbai rains: Building collapses in Shivaji Nagar

mumbai-rains

The cause of the collapse is unknown, however, assumptions are being made that it is due to the incessant rain in Mumbai

Representational image

Another case of structural collapse in Mumbai surfaced on Monday when abuilding collapsed in Shivaji Nagar in which eight people have been injured. The incident took place at around 2 am on Monday when a chunk of the upper floor in Shivaji Nagar in Govandi collapsed. The injured persons identified as Zubeda Begum Sayyad (70), Ayesha Banu Sayyad (21) and Noorjahan Banu Sayyad(45) have been admitted to a nearby Rajawadi Hospital and are now stable. However, the other five victims have been transferred to OPD.

The cause of the collapse is unknown, however, assumptions are being made that it is due to the incessant rain in Mumbai. The investigation is underway. In a similar case, three persons were killed and one injured as a wall collapsed on hutments in Kalyan in rain-related incidents in Mumbai. The incident took place on Tuesday midnight when everyone was fast to sleep. The wall of National Urdu School, located opposite Durgadi fort in Kalyan(West), fell on the nearby hutments, thereby killing two women and a three-year-old boy. A 16-year-old girl was also injured in the accident, who was later rescued by neighbours.

With inputs from Arita Sarkar

