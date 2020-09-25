Mumbai: Raj Thackeray enjoys Marathi movies during heavy rains in city

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday, citizens across Mumbai were seen enjoying the weather by indulging in their favourite 'Me Time' activities. MNS leader Raj Thackeray was among one of them. The 52-year-old leader spent time binge-watching movies and web series at home.

However, the fiery politician was all praise for one Marathi movie. On Thursday, the MNS leader took to Twitter and said that although the Marathi movie 'Aani Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar' released in 2018, he had not watched it. He saw the movie this year.

"While it was difficult to go out as it was raining, I was watching Marathi films at home and stumbled upon Subodh Bhave starrer which I finished in one go," Thackeray said.

Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar is a Marathi movie based on the life of legendary actor Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar. Thackeray said if he has to describe the film in one word, then that is outstanding (Apratim).

"Wonderful script, screenplay, and of course, the direction. Except for Bhalji Pendharkar, I got an opportunity to meet everyone from Kashinath Ghanekar to Vasant Kanetkar. All the actors have given a superb performance in the film," read Thackeray's statement in Marathi.

The MNS chief also said that the era shown in the cinema was the golden period of the Indian film industry. "I hope that after COVID-19, the stage (Rangabhoomi) will come alive again," he added.

He also said that he was hopeful of 'Houseful' boards soon coming up outside the theatres with the response of Marathi audience. Raj Thackeray also tagged actor Subodh Bhave in his post.

In December 2019, Thackeray had shared a similar post where he was seen praising Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. "To get the perspective behind this defeat, one needs to go back into our history of the Panipat war," Thackeray had said.

