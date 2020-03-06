Mumbai: Road contractors-BMC 'nexus must end'

The quest for quality roads is a never-ending one for Mumbaikars as contractors continue to make bad roads despite several road scam allegations against them and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Mumbai BJP secretary Vivekanand Gupta recently tweeted a picture of a road at Vile Parle East where the reconstruction of the station road is currently underway.

"The BMC is totally lethargic when it comes to the public interest. Civic authorities did not inspect and test the material used for the construction of the road. The nexus between road contractors and a section of BMC officials still exists. This needs to be probed seriously," Gupta said.

Newly-repaired roads developing cracks or craters has been a perennial issue in the city. Ravi Tiwari, an activist from Vikhroli, has been writing letters to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about VPS road, Vikhroli Park Site. He had urged the BMC to get the road repaired under the defect liability period by withholding the amount the civic body had to pay to the road contractor.

However, the BMC authorities released the balance payment of the contractor firm. "In 2018 and 2019, I had written to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the BMC commissioner. But there was no action. Roads and allotment of work to contractors is a nexus. BMC should conduct a thorough inquiry and punish erring contractors and civic officials found guilty," Tiwari told mid-day.

BMC officials remained unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts to reach them.

2018-2019

Years between activist Tiwari wrote to the CM and the BMC commissioner

