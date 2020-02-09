Mumbai: Security beefed up ahead of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's rally today

The rally will be held from Girgaum Chowpatty to Hindu Gymkhana and it will end at Azad Maidan. (Photo: PTI)

The Mumbai Police has beefed up security ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's rally against Pakistani and Bangladesh nationals living illegally in Mumbai.

A large number of MNS workers will be part of the rally. Local police station officers will be posted along with Local Arms (LA), BDDS, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Team(QRT) Riot Control Squad (RCS), Mumbai Traffic Police and 600 additional police officers and constables. For security, the Mumbai Police will monitor CCTV and drone cameras in crowded places, and police will also be stationed in plain clothes at many places.

The rally will be held from Girgaum Chowpatty to Hindu Gymkhana and it will end at Azad Maidan. Police has granted permission to MNS, according to the party's MNS. Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Prannoy Ashok told mid-day, "This march is going to Azad Maidan from Girgaon Chowpatty via Hindu Gymkhana, Metro signal. Keeping this in mind, we deployed local police station as well as many special forces for security."

