Mumbai: Skewed monsoon hits fishermen hard

Every year after the monsoon, the fishing boats are allowed to enter the sea in August, but this year's rain predictions have forced them to stay ashore. File pic

With the rain unexpectedly making its way into August and September, fishermen are finding it extremely difficult to venture into the sea and make a living. As they are losing out on catch in the months that usually help them make the most, they have appealed to the state government to intervene in the matter and compensate them for the loss of time. To start their business post-monsoon, the fishermen had restocked their boats with diesel, ice and water among other necessary items, but according to them, most of it was getting wasted. Some of them said that August-September was the best time for fishing, which gives a boost to their business as well.

Every year after monsoon, the fishing boats are allowed to enter the sea in August but this year's rain predictions have forced them to stay on shore, claimed fishermen. Speaking to mid-day, Pradeep Tapke, Mumbai president of NCP's Fishermen Cell, who runs his business from Versova, said, "We have been losing business over a period of time but the government is not bothered to help us in any way. We have written to them to grant us compensation for losing out on precious time, especially when the catch is very high. We have also been informed that we will not be able to enter the sea in the next 10 to 15 days. This is affecting even citizens who are not getting fresh catch."

When contacted, Damodar Tandel, president of Akhil Maharashtra Macchhimar Kriti Samiti, said, "There are serious issues which the government is not paying attention to and we are taken for granted despite providing high export revenue. Recently, a couple of our fishing boats drowned causing heavy losses but there is no talk of compensation. We, too, deserve compensation like farmers do when their produce is not good."

15

No. of more days the fishermen won't be able to venture into the sea

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates