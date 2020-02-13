Mumbai: Two bunk school, go for picnic in Vasai, drown while clicking selfie

Two minor girls drowned at a quarry in Vasai while trying to take a selfie by standing on the edge. The local police are looking for the bodies with the help of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC).

A police officer said, "The girls are Class 7 students and live in Khar Danda. Dipti Singh and Khushboo Shaikh had visited the quarry with their two school friends, Sunny Jaiswal and Ankit Dhobi, after bunking their school. They were clicking a selfie at the spot, when the two fell in the quarry and drowned."

Search operation is on, police said.

The officer said that Jaiswal and Dhobi tried to save the two, but when efforts failed, they asked locals for help, who then rushed to the spot and also informed the fire brigade.

The search operation is ongoing. During investigation, it was revealed that the four came to the spot after bunking classes. They took a train from Bandra station and reached the quarry around 12 noon. Vijay Chogle, senior inspector from Waliv police station, said, "We cannot say what exactly happened. Further investigations are on."

