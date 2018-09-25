Mumbai: Water cut from Andheri to Bandra for two days

national

There will be no water supply in parts of the western suburbs in Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday

There will be no water supply in parts of the western suburbs on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to information released by the Hydraulic Engineer department (BMC), H-west (Bandra, Khar), K-west (Andheri, Jogeshwari), K-east (Andheri east) and P-south (Goregaon) will not get water between 10am on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the BMC has taken up connecting work of Bhandup-Maroshi water pipeline to the recently constructed Powai-Veravali tunnel surface pipeline. Areas like Santacruz (west), Khar west, Gazadarbandh, Almeida Park in Bandra West, Beharaum Baug, Prathmesh Complex, Yadav Nagar, Jogeshwari West, Millat Nagar, Yari Road, Versova, JVPD, Juhu-Koliwada, Vile Parle, S V Road in Jogeshwari and Andheri West will be affected.

